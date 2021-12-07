Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $10.92

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.92, but opened at $11.93. Youdao shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 606 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of -0.60.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after acquiring an additional 230,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

