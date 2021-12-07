Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYAM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,534. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $372.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,812,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,461,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after buying an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,580,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 225,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

