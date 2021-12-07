Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock valued at $757,956 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded up $5.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 713,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,400. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

