Zacks: Analysts Expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Million

Brokerages forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report sales of $1.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $3.48 million. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 2.75.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $413,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

