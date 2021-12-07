Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CIVB stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $364.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 46,720.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

