Zacks: Analysts Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $902.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce sales of $902.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $918.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $877.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $850.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full-year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on OMF shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

OMF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,335,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,484. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.02. OneMain has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 23.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,067,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,205,000 after buying an additional 1,744,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in OneMain by 100.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,897 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in OneMain by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,695,000 after purchasing an additional 619,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.