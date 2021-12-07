Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.38 Million

Brokerages expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $247.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $303.00 million and the lowest is $218.05 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $91.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 171.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $799.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.62 million to $878.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 2,492,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,829. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

