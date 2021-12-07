Zacks: Analysts Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce $478.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.16 million and the lowest is $451.18 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $186.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 61,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.10%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 69.65%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

