Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $41.23. 149,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,563. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.