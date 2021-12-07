Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.00. Elys Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

ELYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of ELYS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,198. The company has a market capitalization of $82.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $8.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 34,146 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $113,706.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 83,546 shares of company stock valued at $284,348. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

