Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $242.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.28. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

