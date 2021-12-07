Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report sales of $655.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $655.50 million and the highest is $656.23 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $748.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 350,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,610. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.