Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. RingCentral reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.90.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,364 shares of company stock valued at $20,734,620. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNG traded up $8.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. 5,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.97. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $180.09 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.42 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

