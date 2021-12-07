Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 12.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth about $605,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Yum China by 66.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Yum China by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 224,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. Yum China has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

