Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce $92.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.62 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $341.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $344.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $418.37 million, with estimates ranging from $352.23 million to $449.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

In other news, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 31,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,186. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. 572,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

