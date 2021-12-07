Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to announce sales of $203.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.20 million and the lowest is $202.59 million. Bluegreen Vacations posted sales of $151.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $757.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.98 million to $757.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $814.29 million, with estimates ranging from $787.68 million to $840.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $214.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BVH. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.06 per share, with a total value of $601,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP La Osa Jorge De acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,320 over the last ninety days. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BVH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,950. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $663.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

