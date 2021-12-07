Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.89. Guild reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($999.00) EPS.

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GHLD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 46,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.14.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,027,000. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

