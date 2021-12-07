Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. Ichor has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,149,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Ichor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ichor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.