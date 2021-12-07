Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $29.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.69 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $35.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $112.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.18 million to $122.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $138.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of KPTI stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after buying an additional 250,252 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

