Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $2.40 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OVV. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,244,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,642. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

