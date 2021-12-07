Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sprott’s earnings. Sprott posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprott will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprott.

Several research analysts recently commented on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 171,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sprott by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 456,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 296,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SII traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.12. Sprott has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

