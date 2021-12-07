Zacks Investment Research Downgrades La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.26.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

