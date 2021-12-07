Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) to Hold

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunzl presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,371.50.

OTCMKTS BZLFY traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.64. 25,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,955. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

