Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $68,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $1,229,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

