Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.30.

Shares of CTIC opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,964,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,495,000 after acquiring an additional 331,799 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 20.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,666,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 620,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 51.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,438,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 827,620 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

