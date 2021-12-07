Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) to “Buy”

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $105,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

