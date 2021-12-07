ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TIM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($62.92) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on ZEAL Network in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($22.47) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a fifty-two week low of €16.00 ($17.98) and a fifty-two week high of €24.40 ($27.42). The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

