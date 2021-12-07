ZeroSwap Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $26.69 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00040465 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00210446 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZEE is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,429,102 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

