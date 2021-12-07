ZeuxCoin (ZUC) One Day Volume Tops $30.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $189,916.88 and approximately $30.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00040177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.41 or 0.00210551 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.