Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,170,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.13.

ZBH opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.55 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.