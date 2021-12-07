Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,347,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 365,590 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $222.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.24 and its 200-day moving average is $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $228.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.