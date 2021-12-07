Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.840-$4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.070 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $175.27 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.65.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,886 shares of company stock valued at $24,039,864. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

