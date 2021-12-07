Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $675 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.91 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 333,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,881,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNGA shares. Barclays cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,137 shares of company stock worth $1,034,114 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

