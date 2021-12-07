Zytronic plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ZYT opened at GBX 171.65 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £27.54 million and a P/E ratio of -32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 165.16. Zytronic has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 205 ($2.72).

Get Zytronic alerts:

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.