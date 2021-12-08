-$0.11 EPS Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.27). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. The stock had a trading volume of 223,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,872,215. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 653,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after buying an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after buying an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

