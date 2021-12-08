-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWIR. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,990,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after purchasing an additional 156,557 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 422.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,227,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 992,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 35.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,010,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 264,794 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 12.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,629,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 2.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 965,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,341,000 after buying an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

See Also: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.