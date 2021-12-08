$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Cutera reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.91 per share, with a total value of $99,973.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,508 shares of company stock valued at $233,683. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,914,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 711.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,816,000 after acquiring an additional 372,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $709.12 million, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11. Cutera has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $60.35.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

