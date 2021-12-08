-$0.17 EPS Expected for Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Owlet stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 8,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45. Owlet has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

