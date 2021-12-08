-$0.21 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.