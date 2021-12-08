-$0.21 EPS Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

ROIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,774. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.98.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

