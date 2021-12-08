$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of ALRM traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. 141,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,903. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.85.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,711 shares of company stock worth $7,593,759. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,411,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after purchasing an additional 294,822 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 55.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

