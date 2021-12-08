$0.38 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,274 shares of company stock worth $241,008. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,168. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

