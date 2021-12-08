$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 240.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 28.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62,670 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.02. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

