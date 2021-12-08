$0.63 EPS Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Amphenol by 20.1% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,058,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,382,000 after purchasing an additional 176,783 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 178,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.52. 51,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $86.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amphenol (APH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.