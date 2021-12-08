$0.74 EPS Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TEVA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.39. 77,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,101,025. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

