-$0.85 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.85) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 304.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($3.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Truist Securities cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $95.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.56. Nevro has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $188.14.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nevro by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

