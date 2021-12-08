$1.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $942.10 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $793.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after buying an additional 300,557 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after buying an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.67. 10,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

