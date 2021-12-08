11,200 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

PPTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.45 million and a P/E ratio of -8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

