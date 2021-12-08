12,260 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of ILCB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.