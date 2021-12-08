12,260 Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Purchased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILCB. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $382,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $509,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of ILCB traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.66. The stock had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $66.70.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.