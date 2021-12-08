$127.60 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will announce sales of $127.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $118.00 million. Invitae posted sales of $100.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $452.33 million to $471.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $672.30 million, with estimates ranging from $655.81 million to $700.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.81. Invitae has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,296,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,419,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,651,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

