$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.