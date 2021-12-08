$13.73 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce $13.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.07 million and the highest is $24.00 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $10,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $17.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $27.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.76 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.95.

Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.86. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

